puzzle
ACROSS
1 Some voice votes
5 What a computer reads
9 Biblical tower
14 Affirm solemnly
15 All tucked in
16 Buenos ___
17 What's typically tied together by the second act
20 Big burdens
21 Map detail
22 Sac that aids motion
23 Organic coat
25 Is in possession of
28 Where to find a best boy
29 Bikini part
31 Parade about, as a rooster
33 Mock playfully
34 Resolute
35 What a sinking graph line indicates
38 Date destinations, often
39 Trifled (with)
40 Alter, as by-laws
41 Credits as a source
42 O, in a love letter
45 For each
46 Pitchers' stats
47 Cordwood delivery unit
49 Sudden gush
52 Involving the largest human artery
53 Buddy from the old days
57 Disrespected a pledge?
58 Home to some animals
59 New York canal
60 Things in suggestion boxes
61 Consequently
62 Traveler's stretch
DOWN
1 Big cheeses
2 Pennsylvania or Park
3 Cultured thing to eat?
4 Like the Robinsons of shipwreck fame
5 Noisemakers after a wedding
6 Kimono cincher
7 Locale for a trophy display, often
8 Rickrack, e.g.
9 Prohibits
10 Capable assistant
11 Male church members
12 "Hallow" add-on
13 It produces visions
18 Tidied
19 It joins in a sentence
23 Parks in front of a bus?
24 Inactivity
26 Start of a popular New Year's song
27 Home for wallowing
30 Hems and ___
31 Stimulus that causes tension
32 Positioned a golf ball
33 Minnesota athlete
34 Eyelid swelling
35 "Bio" attachment
36 Like some loads
37 Umlaut components
38 Engage in cartography
41 Like some Louisiana cuisine
42 Straight, briefly
43 Muse of astronomy
44 Emasculated, as a horse
46 Biblical suffix
48 Taste tester, essentially
50 "Spare me!" e.g.
51 Combines together
52 Voluminous hairstyle
53 When repeated, it means pretentious
54 Bore
55 Blade in water
56 Become holey?
solution