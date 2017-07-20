Crossword

ACROSS

  1 Some voice votes

  5 What a computer reads

  9 Biblical tower

 14 Affirm solemnly

 15 All tucked in

 16 Buenos ___

 17 What's typically tied together by the second act

 20 Big burdens

 21 Map detail

 22 Sac that aids motion

 23 Organic coat

 25 Is in possession of

 28 Where to find a best boy

 29 Bikini part

 31 Parade about, as a rooster

 33 Mock playfully

 34 Resolute

 35 What a sinking graph line indicates

 38 Date destinations, often

 39 Trifled (with)

 40 Alter, as by-laws

 41 Credits as a source

 42 O, in a love letter

 45 For each

 46 Pitchers' stats

 47 Cordwood delivery unit

 49 Sudden gush

 52 Involving the largest human artery

 53 Buddy from the old days

 57 Disrespected a pledge?

 58 Home to some animals

 59 New York canal

 60 Things in suggestion boxes

 61 Consequently

 62 Traveler's stretch

DOWN

  1 Big cheeses

  2 Pennsylvania or Park

  3 Cultured thing to eat?

  4 Like the Robinsons of shipwreck fame

  5 Noisemakers after a wedding

  6 Kimono cincher

  7 Locale for a trophy display, often

  8 Rickrack, e.g.

  9 Prohibits

 10 Capable assistant

 11 Male church members

 12 "Hallow" add-on

 13 It produces visions

 18 Tidied

 19 It joins in a sentence

 23 Parks in front of a bus?

 24 Inactivity

 26 Start of a popular New Year's song

 27 Home for wallowing

 30 Hems and ___

 31 Stimulus that causes tension

 32 Positioned a golf ball

 33 Minnesota athlete

 34 Eyelid swelling

 35 "Bio" attachment

 36 Like some loads

 37 Umlaut components

 38 Engage in cartography

 41 Like some Louisiana cuisine

 42 Straight, briefly

 43 Muse of astronomy

 44 Emasculated, as a horse

 46 Biblical suffix

48 Taste tester, essentially

 50 "Spare me!" e.g.

 51 Combines together

 52 Voluminous hairstyle

 53 When repeated, it means pretentious

 54 Bore

 55 Blade in water

 56 Become holey?

solution



 



