puzzle





ACROSS



1 Some voice votes



5 What a computer reads



9 Biblical tower



14 Affirm solemnly



15 All tucked in



16 Buenos ___



17 What's typically tied together by the second act



20 Big burdens



21 Map detail



22 Sac that aids motion



23 Organic coat



25 Is in possession of



28 Where to find a best boy



29 Bikini part



31 Parade about, as a rooster



33 Mock playfully



34 Resolute



35 What a sinking graph line indicates



38 Date destinations, often



39 Trifled (with)



40 Alter, as by-laws



41 Credits as a source



42 O, in a love letter



45 For each



46 Pitchers' stats



47 Cordwood delivery unit



49 Sudden gush



52 Involving the largest human artery



53 Buddy from the old days



57 Disrespected a pledge?



58 Home to some animals



59 New York canal



60 Things in suggestion boxes



61 Consequently



62 Traveler's stretch

DOWN



1 Big cheeses



2 Pennsylvania or Park



3 Cultured thing to eat?



4 Like the Robinsons of shipwreck fame



5 Noisemakers after a wedding



6 Kimono cincher



7 Locale for a trophy display, often



8 Rickrack, e.g.



9 Prohibits



10 Capable assistant



11 Male church members



12 "Hallow" add-on



13 It produces visions



18 Tidied



19 It joins in a sentence



23 Parks in front of a bus?



24 Inactivity



26 Start of a popular New Year's song



27 Home for wallowing



30 Hems and ___



31 Stimulus that causes tension



32 Positioned a golf ball



33 Minnesota athlete



34 Eyelid swelling



35 "Bio" attachment



36 Like some loads



37 Umlaut components



38 Engage in cartography



41 Like some Louisiana cuisine



42 Straight, briefly



43 Muse of astronomy



44 Emasculated, as a horse



46 Biblical suffix



48 Taste tester, essentially



50 "Spare me!" e.g.



51 Combines together



52 Voluminous hairstyle



53 When repeated, it means pretentious



54 Bore



55 Blade in water



56 Become holey?





solution





