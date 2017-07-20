Learning Chinese

Illustration: Xia Qing/GT





Movie lines

Spider-Man 3



蜘蛛侠3



(zhīzhūxiá sān)

1. Whatever comes our way, whatever battle we have raging inside us, we always have a choice.



不管是未来要面对的一切, 亦或是内心的争斗, 我们总有选择。



(bùɡuǎn shì wèilái yào miànduì de yīqiē, yìhuò shì nèixīn de zhēnɡdòu, wǒmen zǒnɡyǒu xuǎnzé.)

2. I'm not asking you to forgive me. I just want you to understand.



并非要你原谅我, 只想让你理解我。



(bìnɡfēi yào nǐ yuánliànɡ wǒ, zhǐxiǎnɡ rànɡ nǐ lǐjiě wǒ.)

3. It's the choices that make us who we are, and we can always choose to do what's right.



是抉择成就了现在的我们, 我们总能选择做正确的事。



(shì juézé chénɡjiù le xiànzài de wǒmen, wǒmen zǒnɡ nénɡ xuǎnzé zuò zhènɡquè de shì.)

4. But he wouldn't want us living one second with revenge in our hearts. It's like a poison.



但他不会想要我们怀着仇恨活着, 哪怕只是一秒。这和毒药没什么两样。



(dàn tā bùhuì xiǎnɡyào wǒmen huáizhe chóuhèn huózhe, nǎpà zhǐshì yīmiǎo. zhè hé dúyào méi shénme liǎnɡyànɡ.)

5. We can find a way to settle this.



我们总会解决的。



(wǒmen zǒnɡhuì jiějué de.)