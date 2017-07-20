Surf’s up! N.Korea tourism agency tries to woo foreigners

Sixteen Americans have been detained in the past decade in North Korea, including 22-year-old student Otto Warmbier who was given a long prison term for stealing a hotel banner. He was sent home in a coma in June but died several days later.



The "DPR Korea Tour" website, run by the North's National Tourism Administration, depicts the country as just another tourist destination.



It introduces package trips to various parts of the country, and offers various "theme tours."



Visitors are invited to check out beaches on the east coast, including the Majon Bathing Beach, where "surfing has come into vogue among tourists" for its favorable conditions.



The website also provides basic travel information and ways to get around Pyongyang using public transport.



However, it does not allow users to book tours directly and does not list the handful of foreign agencies that arrange trips to the state.



The site is available in Korean, English, Chinese, Russian and Japanese and can be found at tourismdprk.gov.kp.





