Illustrations: Peter C. Espina/GT

In summer, the hot temperature is a big challenge for those who work under the midday summer sun, like food delivery men. Recently, a piece of news has invoked heated discussions on social media. A food delivery man was forbidden from entering the gate of an office building in Shanghai to stand in the shade while he waited for customers to pick up their food orders at lunch time. The building rules do not permit food delivery men from entering or standing at the gate. It is understandable that office buildings set these kind of rules as a way of maintaining order. However, people can be more flexible when implementing rules. Considering the hot temperature, people should bend the rules to allow food delivery drivers to enjoy some shade. We should learn to put ourselves in others' shoes and enhance mutual understanding. After all, learning to be more considerate toward others will lead to a more harmonious society.