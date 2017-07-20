Figuratively Speaking

Source:Global Times Published: 2017/7/20 21:38:39
7.08tr yuan

China's first-half tax revenue, up 8.9 percent year-on-year, the State Administration of Taxation said on Thursday.

17.2tr yuan

Retail sales in China in the first half of 2017, up 10.4 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Commerce said on Thursday.

3.1tr yuan

E-commerce transactions from January-June, up 33.4 percent year-on-year.

50m



Estimated number of parking spaces that China will lack this year.

6.7%



Forecast GDP growth for China in 2017, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank.

