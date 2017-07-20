Figuratively Speaking

7.08tr yuan
China's first-half tax revenue, up 8.9 percent year-on-year, the State Administration of Taxation said on Thursday.17.2tr yuan
Retail sales in China in the first half of 2017, up 10.4 percent year-on-year, the Ministry of Commerce
said on Thursday. 3.1tr yuan
E-commerce transactions from January-June, up 33.4 percent year-on-year.50m
Estimated number of parking spaces that China will lack this year.6.7%
Forecast GDP growth for China in 2017, according to a report by the Asian Development Bank.