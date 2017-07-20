Alibaba Cloud in Malaysia

Alibaba Cloud, a cloud service provider under China's technology giant Alibaba, announced on Thursday that it will cooperate with the Malaysia Digital Economy Corp to set up a digital hub in Kuala Lumpur, capital of Malaysia, news outlet yicai.com reported.



The hub will provide cloud computer service for the transformation of the local digital economy and boost the development of Malaysia's technology industry, said the report.



The Internet economy is now booming in Southeast Asia, driving up demand for related technology such as cloud computing and artificial intelligence, analysts said.



The situation offers opportunities for China's cloud service providers to expand into foreign markets, according to the report.





