BYD expands CaliF facility

China-based automaker BYD aims to expand in the US market via a production plant in California scheduled to be completed in August, financial network CNBC reported on Tuesday, citing BYD Motors President Li Ke.



The facility is expected to produce 1,500 electric heavy-duty vehicles annually, such as municipal buses, said the report. The company will also consider new production lines at the facility, including electric sanitation trucks and forklifts.



Li was quoted in the report as saying that BYD's consumer base includes both the US' public and private sectors.





