Hytera acquires Canada firm

China's Hytera Communications Corp has completed the takeover of Canadian high-tech company, Norsat International Inc, Hytera announced on Thursday.



Hytera purchased all the shares of Norsat at $11.5 per share in cash. "We're excited to join the big family of Hytera and we're looking forward to providing more services to more global customers," Amiee Chan, CEO of Norsat said.