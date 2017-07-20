Putin, Trump discussed Russian children adoption: Kremlin

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Donald Trump
, discussed the adoption of Russian children by US citizens at the G20
summit in Hamburg, Germany, the Kremlin said Thursday.
"I can confirm that this topic indeed was touched upon. I cannot say more than that," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told a daily news briefing.
The spokesman denied that the Dima Yakovlev Law, which bans US citizens from adopting Russian orphans, will be revoked, saying "this is not under discussion."
The law, which Putin signed in December 2012, is widely seen as retaliation to the US Magnitsky Act adopted in the end of 2012.
The Magnitsky Act imposed visa bans and asset freezes on Russian officials believed to be responsible for the death of Russian lawyer Sergei Magnitsky, who died in a Moscow jail in 2009 after accusing officials of tax fraud.
US media reported earlier this week that Putin and Trump had a undisclosed dinner in addition to a two-hour official meeting on the sidelines of the G20 summit.
The White House said in a statement Wednesday that there had been no second meeting and it was just a brief conversation over dinner.
"Fake News story of secret dinner with Putin is sick," Trump tweeted Wednesday. Shortly after that, he tweeted: "Even a dinner arranged for top 20 leaders in Germany is made to look sinister!"
Peskov said there is no agreement so far for a new Putin-Trump meeting, but there is a chance for that.