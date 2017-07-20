CPC expels former CSRC official

Yao Gang, former vice chairman of the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC), was expelled from the Communist Party of China (CPC) and dismissed from public office for actions including graft, the Xinhua News Agency reported on Thursday.



According to an investigation by the CPC Central Commission for Discipline Inspection, which started in November 2015, Yao abused his power to seek benefits for others and accepted "a huge amount" of bribes, seriously violating the country's political discipline, Xinhua said.





