JD.com committed to AI technology

JD.com Inc will strengthen efforts to develop artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the coming 12 years, domestic news portal caijing.com.cn reported on Thursday, citing the company's founder Liu Qiangdong.



"Before the Double 11 shopping promotion [on November 11] next year, JD.com will set up the first unmanned warehouse, without a single operator," Liu was quoted as saying in the report.



Liu said that the company has gradually extended its delivery services through unmanned aerial vehicle (UAVs) and plans to build UAV airports in places like Southwest China's Sichuan Province, said the report.



On Thursday, JD.com and Lenovo Group jointly announced a big data-based strategic cooperation, but neither revealed specific details, according to the report.





