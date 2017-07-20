Popular anime website vows to help spread mainstream values

China's popular animation, comic and game (ACG) website AcFun on Thursday vowed to enhance cooperation with State-run media to "better spread the mainstream voice."



"Based on the instructions and suggestions of Beijing law enforcement officials, we will continue to strictly examine and regulate the website's content," read an AcFun notice on its WeChat account.



Nicknamed "A station," AcFun is one of China's first video sites to feature bullet screen interaction.



The website said that it will ban users who have not obtained permission from regulators to upload audio-visual work and crack down on pornographic, violent and illegal content.



The website said it will also remove audio-visual work that violates the rules and strengthen supervision over bullet screen content.



Data shows that Acfun has more than 50 million active users, news website yicai.com reported on July 14.



According to sina.com, AcFun withdrew a notice posted on its Sina Weibo Wednesday night, which said AcFun would "strictly ban the uploading of US and European TV shows and films on the website."



On July 12, AcFun and its main competitor Bilibili removed most of their TV series and films, a move that Bilibili said was due to intellectual property rights concerns.



A statement posted on the website of China's TV and film watchdog in June said that some websites, including Sina Weibo and AcFun, had not obtained the administration's license for audio-visual services, and published content about politics and public affairs against government rules, as well as other content that have negative commentary.





