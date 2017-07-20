Pakistani taxi app offers ride with marriage matchmaker

A Pakistan app-based taxi service has launched an unusual add-on, offering passengers the chance to share their ride with a marriage matchmaker.



Users in Pakistan woke on Wednesday to an unexpected notification from Careem - an Uber-like taxi hailing app popular in Muslim countries: Have a "rishta aunty" accompany you during your ride.



Rishta aunties, as marriage matchmakers are known in South Asia, keep detailed records of eligible men and women - from education level and salary, to height, weight and even skin tone - and will set you up with your future spouse, for a fee.



Usually portrayed in popular culture as bespectacled women with a clipboard of names and an ancient Nokia mobile, the aunties have had an update thanks to Careem.



The rishta service - which has only been rolled out for two days in two cities in Pakistan - quickly had the country's vocal Twitterati on overdrive.



"Careem is the halal Tinder now, except that there's a rishta aunty who'll do the swiping for you," joked Twitter user Crazee Gentleman.



But many were speculating that it was just a marketing ploy by the taxi app service.



"Driving with rishta aunty a success for @CareemPAK already, it's 11:33 AM and half the marketers in my list are talking about it," wrote Amnaa Tariq on Twitter.



Careem Pakistan was quick to defend the move as a legitimate service.





