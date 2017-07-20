Govt sets 2020 target for AI development

China will strive to make sure its artificial intelligence (AI) development reaches the same level as global leading powers by 2020, said a plan issued by the State Council, China's cabinet.



The AI industry will grow into a major driver for economic growth and lend new ways to improve people's livelihood by 2020, according to the Xinhua News Agency on Thursday, citing the national plan on the development of new-generation AI in the country.



The plan further calls for major breakthroughs in basic theory in AI research, and for achieving the status of world leader in some AI technologies and applications by 2025. By that time, AI should become the major engine for China's industrial upgrade and economic transformation.





