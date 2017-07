A total of 565,000 applications for invention patents were handled in China in the first half of 2017, statistics from the State Intellectual Property Office showed Thursday.



The number was a 6.1 percent rise on a yearly basis, and 209,000 invention patents were issued, according to the statistics. As of the end of June, the Chinese mainland held more than 1.22 million invention patents, with 8.9 per every 10,000 people on average.