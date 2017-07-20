Macron to visit troops after army chief quits

French President Emmanuel Macron
was to address troops at an air base on Thursday as he sought to repair the damage following the resignation of a highly regarded military chief who challenged the government's budget cuts.
Macron flew to the base in Istres, southern France, a day after General Pierre de Villiers quit in the wake of a row over the government's plans to slash 850 million euros ($980 million) from his budget.
De Villiers stepped aside after being publicly slapped down by Macron in front of the troops for telling a parliamentary committee he would not allow the armed forces to be "screwed."
The 39-year-old president's handling of the dispute with the 60-year-old general was widely criticized by his opponents and the press as heavy-handed.
Macron, who last week told the armed forces "I am your boss," stood his ground after de Villiers' departure, saying "it is not the job of the head of the armed forces" to question the budget. He also stood by his pledge to raise the defence budget again in 2018, saying, "I'm behind our troops."
In a sign of his popularity with the rank and file, staff at the defence ministry gave de Villiers a rousing sendoff as he left for the last time on Wednesday, forming a guard of honor amid rapturous applause.
The video of his departure was posted on the official Twitter account of the chiefs of staff with the message: "Thank you."
In his resignation statement, the general said he had no choice but to step aside in the face of the planned cuts.