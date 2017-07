Tourism on the border of China and Vietnam is thriving, thanks to government policies and an abundance of rewarding travel destinations.



The customs office in Dongxing, South China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, recorded about 4.66 million people crossing the border in the first half of 2017, up 41.84 percent year-on-year. Dongxing is located on the China-Vietnam border. It is just across the border from the Vietnamese city of Mong Cai.