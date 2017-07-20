EU’s Barnier urges ‘clarity’ in Brexit negotiation

The EU's Brexit
negotiator called on Britain on Thursday to give more clarity on key issues including its exit bill and the rights of citizens after the second round of talks wrapped up in Brussels.
Michel Barnier said "fundamental" differences had emerged during this week's negotiations with British counterpart David Davis.
"We require this clarification on the financial settlement, citizens rights and on Ireland," Barnier told a joint press conference with Davis.
Davis said the talks had been "robust but constructive" but that there was "a lot left to talk about."
"A solution will require flexibility from both sides," he added.
The Brexit talks are the second round since negotiations formally began in June, a year after Britain's historic referendum vote to leave the EU.
The negotiations are dealing with issues around Britain's divorce - Britain's exit bill, the rights of EU citizens living in Britain, and the Northern Ireland border - with talks on a future trade deal only set to start if leaders decide in October there has been "sufficient progress."
The EU wants an outline deal agreed by October 2018, so that the European and British parliaments can approve it in time for Brexit day, which is scheduled for the end of March 2019.