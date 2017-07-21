Juve sign de Sciglio

Juventus have signed Italy fullback Mattia de Sciglio from Serie A rivals AC Milan for 12 million euros ($13.8 million), the Italian champions said Thursday.



The 24-year-old, capped 31 times, signed a five-year contract after undergoing a medical on Wednesday.



This is De Sciglio's first move in his career since his debut with the Milan club in 2011, where he made 110 league appearances.



Juventus' defense has been cut in this transfer window with the departure of right back Dani Alves to Paris Saint-Germain and center back Leonardo Bonucci to AC Milan.

