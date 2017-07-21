Danilo set for City move

Manchester City are close to signing Real Madrid fullback Danilo, according to widespread media reports on Thursday.



Pep Guardiola made fullbacks his top transfer priority in the close season having released Pablo Zabaleta, Gael Clichy and Bacary Sagna, and Brazil international Danilo is on the verge of joining Kyle Walker as City's latest recruit in that position.



The deal for the 26-year-old is expected to cost the Premier League side around 26 million pounds ($33.7 million), and with Walker signed in a transfer which could rise to 54 million pounds, that would take City's spending on fullbacks alone past the 80 million pound mark.





