3 matches to be probed

Wimbledon came under the microscope on Thursday with three matches at this year's tournament set to be investigated for possible match-fixing, according to the Tennis Integrity Unit (TIU).



Two qualifying matches and one from the main draw triggered some bizarre betting patterns and are to be examined further, said the anti-corruption body that polices professional tennis.



"These will be assessed and reviewed in keeping with the TIU match alert policy below," the TIU said. The TIU's match alert policy means that the unit checks on irregularities such as strange betting tendencies.

