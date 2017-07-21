IAAF clears 8 Russians

The world athletics body has approved eight Russians to compete as neutrals but declined the applications of a further 53 competitors hoping to be awarded a similar status, the IAAF said Thursday.



Russia's national athletics federation remains suspended as a result of widespread and systematic doping, meaning that the majority of the country's athletes will miss next month's world championships in London. Russian athletes can, however, apply to compete as neutrals provided they meet stringent criteria.





