Assad hails Iran's support in Syria's anti-terror efforts

Syria's President Bashar al-Assad said on Thursday that the Iranian support to his government is one of the main reasons behind the progress of the Syrian army against the terrorist groups, according to state news agency SANA.



Assad made the remarks during his meeting with visiting Iranian Assistant Foreign Minister for Arab and African Affairs Hossein Jaberi Ansari, during which Assad noted that the victories of the Syrian army are positively reverberating on the situation in Syria.



He also touched upon the "strategic relations" between Damascus and Tehran, noting that the constant support by Iran is one of the main reasons behind the steadfastness of Syria in the face of terrorism.



For his part, Ansari stressed that his country will keep on supporting Syria until the final victory on terrorism and the return of peace and stability to Syria.



Iran has emerged as a main regional backer of the Syrian government, with military advisors and Shiite fighters aiding the Syrian army in its fight against the rebels.

