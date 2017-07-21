Chinese FM calls for dialogue, greater role of GCC on Qatar diplomatic crisis

"All sides should continue restraint and conduct face-to-face talks as soon as possible, so as to avoid escalation of the situation, send out a positive signal in addressing the crisis through political and diplomatic means, and reassure the role of the GCC," Wang said.



Calling the GCC "a mature regional organization which has successfully solved many disputes," Wang expressed confidence that the Gulf countries have the capability to manage the current situation and address their differences within the GCC.



Opposing all forms of terrorism is the common consensus of the international community. The Gulf countries can find a way to resolve the crisis through candid talks, on the basis of jointly fighting terrorism, mutual respect, non-interference in each other's domestic affairs, and staying committed to their international obligations, he said.



"China appreciates and supports Kuwait's mediation efforts," Wang said, calling on the international community to help create conditions to resolve the crisis at a regional level.



As a sincere friend of Arab countries, China stands ready to play a constructive role in promoting peace talks if necessary, Wang said.



Al Thani said that Qatar is willing to launch constructive talks with all sides on the basis of respecting sovereignty, non-interference in domestic affairs and complying with international law, so as to gradually establish mutual trust and address differences fundamentally.



The Qatari foreign minister commends China's objective position on the crisis, saying that Qatar stands ready to maintain communication and coordination with China, and hoping that China will continue to play a positive role.



