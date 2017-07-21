Reforms, solution for name dispute will take Macedonia closer to NATO: official

Macedonia's new government commitment to implement a number of reforms and find a mutually acceptable solution for the name dispute with Greece is essential for Macedonia to be invited to join NATO, visiting NATO Assistant Secretary General for Public Diplomacy Tacan Ildem said here Thursday.



"We continue to support Macedonia on the path to join the Alliance. As for all aspirant countries, it is important to remain focused on the reform agenda and to ensure political stability," the NATO official said at a joint press conference with Macedonian Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov.



Highlighting NATO's support for Macedonia, Ildem conveyed NATO's support and appreciation for the commitment and enthusiasm for reforms shown by the Macedonian government, saying that he encouraged all the interlocutors to keep the intense pace in this political process.



Macedonian FM Dimitrov said Ildem's visit to Macedonia after a long period of time was an important step in the process of revival of relations between Macedonia and NATO.



Dimitrov said they agreed to work together on increasing Macedonia's visibility in NATO vice-versa, by expanding cooperation projects in different fields.



Athens and Skopje are at odds over the use of the name of Macedonia since Greece's northern neighbor broke away from Yugoslavia in 1991.



Macedonia is the name of a northern province in Greece and Athens is worried that the use of the same name by the neighboring state could lead to territorial claims. The need to solve the name dispute has been considered as the main obstacle keeping Macedonia away from NATO.

