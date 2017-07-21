Iran's ambassador ordered to leave Kuwait

Iranian ambassador to Kuwait, Ali-Reza Enayati, and 14 other diplomats of Iran are ordered to leave Kuwait in 45 days, semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Thursday.



The Iranian diplomatic mission will be reduced to charge d'affaires level and Iranian cultural mission will also be shut down, the report said.



Besides, the activities of joint committees of Iran and Kuwait will be stopped, according to the report.



The move came after Kuwait convicted a group of men, one Iranian and the rest Kuwaiti, of "spying for Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group" last year.



On Thursday, Iran's Foreign Ministry categorically denied that a number of people in Kuwait were spying for the Islamic republic.



On the day, Iran summoned the Kuwaiti charge d'affaires, Falah al-Hajraf, to protest the Arab state's restrictions on the Iranian mission, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi said.



This is unfortunate that the Kuwaiti officials have alleged "baseless charges" against the Islamic republic, Qasemi told al-Hajraf.



"The Islamic republic had no links with the case, and this has been announced to the Kuwaiti officials earlier," Qasemi said.



Tehran preserves the right to reduce the diplomatic mission of Kuwait in Tehran, he added.

