Ireland's current security status remains unchanged as moderate: PM

Ireland's current security status remains unchanged as moderate, according to Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Thursday.



When chairing the first meeting of the new government security committee, Varadkar said Ireland is a safe and stable country, adding that Ireland is one of the safest places in the world in which to live.



In mid June, the Dail Eireann, lower house of Irish parliament, voted to elect Varadkar, 38, as prime minister, making him the youngest prime minister in the history of the country.



He said last week's simulated event in Dublin's docklands area was very successful and the emergency response from Irish police was "professional and reassuring".



"It has already proved instructive for dealing with future incidents," Varadkar said.



However, the Irish prime minister said his government needs to prepare for every eventuality.



"As I indicated earlier this year, in my view it's important that government ministers should have active oversight of national security arrangements. That's why I have convened the first meeting of this new government security committee, combining cabinet members and security officials," he said.



During the meeting, ministers were briefed by the Defense Forces and Irish police on the current security situation. They were advised that the threat level is assessed as moderate, which means that while a terrorist attack is possible, it is unlikely at present.



The security committee also discussed the current arrangements for national security, reviewed the recent Dublin's docklands area security exercise and discussed potential future exercises.



The committee agreed that further exercises will be staged on a multi-agency basis involving the Defense Forces, Irish police, the fire service, ambulance service and other response agencies. They will start with virtual table-top simulations and move on to live exercises.



The meeting also agreed that the committee will be established as Cabinet Committee F, which is chaired by the prime minister and reflects the government's national priorities.

