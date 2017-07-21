Arab Parliament backs Kuwait's anti-Iran moves

Speaker of the Arab Parliament Meshal al-Salmi said on Thursday that the pan-Arab body supports Kuwaiti measures to decrease the number of Iranian diplomats in the Arab country.



In a press statement, al-Salmi said the parliament fully backs the decisions Kuwait made to preserve its stability and the sovereignty of its territories.



Kuwait shut down Iranian cultural mission on Thursday and ordered Iranian Ambassador to Kuwait Ali-Reza Enayati and 14 other diplomats to leave the country in 45 days, semi-official ISNA news agency reported.



ISNA also said the Iranian diplomatic mission will be reduced to charge d'affaires level and the activities of joint committees of Iran and Kuwait will be halted.



The move came after Kuwait convicted a group of men, one Iranian and the rest Kuwaitis, of "spying for Iran and Lebanon's Hezbollah militant group" last year.



Meanwhile, al-Salmi said Iran's support for a terror cell involved in acts that harm stability of Kuwait proves that the regime in Iran is the main supporter of terrorist groups that aim at destabilizing Kuwait and other Arab countries.



The Arab official called on the United Nations and the international community to condemn Iran's intervention in the domestic affairs of the Arab countries as well as backing terror organizations.



Earlier in the day, Iran's Foreign Ministry categorically denied that a number of people in Kuwait were spying for the Islamic republic.

