Hackers steal over 41 million US dollars worth of Ethereum in month

Ethereum has become one of the top targets for hackers. Unknown hackers have stolen more than 41 million US dollars worth of Ethereum, a popular and increasingly valuable cryptocurrency in about a month, local media reported on Thursday.

Started late Tuesday and continued on Wednesday, an unknown hacker or a group of hackers have stolen over 32 million US dollars worth of Ethereum from Parity, an Ethereum wallet, accounts by exploiting a security vulnerability in the wallet software.



On Wednesday, Smart contract coding company Parity, which is described as "the fastest and most secure way of interacting with the Ethereum network", issued a "critical" security alert, warning of a vulnerability in version 1.5 or later of its wallet software.



According to the security alert on the Parity blog updated on Thursday, the company has fixed the vulnerability saying "Future multi-sig wallets created by versions of Parity are secure", but "any user with assets in a multi-sig wallet created in Parity Wallet prior to 19/07/17 23:14:56 CEST," was vulnerable to the hackers.



So far, 153,037 ethers, worth around 32 million US dollars at the time of the theft, have been reported by the company as stolen, data confirmed by Etherscan.io.



Ether is a necessary element for operating the distributed application platform Ethereum. It is a form of payment made by the clients of the platform to the machines executing the requested operations, says according to ethereum.org..



Many people consider Ethereum as a more practical, more potential and more valuable cryptocurrency than Bitcoin. This is the third Ethereum cryptocurrency heist that came out in about 30 days.



On Monday, an alleged hacker has stolen more than 10 million US dollars worth of Ether tokens by taking just several minutes and tricking investors into sending Ethers to the wrong address owned by the attacker, according to media reports.



The attack happened just as CoinDash, an Israeli startup project for the trading of Ether, was in the middle of its Initial Coin Offering (ICO), allowing investors to pay with Ethereum and send funds to token sale's smart contact address.



Before that, an unknown attacker hacked into Bithumb, currently the fourth largest Bitcoin exchange and the biggest Ethereum exchange in the world, and stole more than one million US dollars in Ether and Bitcoins from user accounts.



On June 30, Bithumb reported the attack saying its data on customers was leaked, according to local media. The company is South Korea's largest cryptocurrency exchange with 20 percent of global ether trades, and roughly 10 percent of the global bitcoin trade is exchanged for South Korea's currency, the Won.

