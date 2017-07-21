Russia eyes world's second strongest navy

Russia aims to build its navy into the world's second in terms of combat capabilities, according to the Fundamentals of Russia's State Naval Policy Through 2030 approved by President Vladimir Putin on Thursday.



Russia's naval presence in world oceans is the country's indisputable right and Russia will not allow foreign navies to gain overwhelming superiority over its navy, said the document.



The US concept of "global strike" poses a direct threat to global and Russian security, it warned.



Long-range high-precision cruise missiles will become the core weaponry for Russia's submarines, surface fleets and coastal troops by 2025, said the document.



The Russian navy will strengthen its Black Sea Fleet by building up the contingent on the Crimean peninsula.



Russia will also try to ensure the permanent presence of its naval forces in the Mediterranean and other strategically important waters.

