President Maduro slams "terrorists" for attacking Venezuelan state TV building

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro on Thursday lashed out at "a group of terrorists tried to attack the headquarters of Venezolana de Televisión (VTV)", for which he blamed Carlos Ocariz, mayor of the city of Sucre and an opposition leader.



"While we are working, a group of terrorists tried to attack the headquarters of Venezolana de Televisión (VTV), burned the nearby kiosk of Ipostel (postal service), but the workers went out to defend the television station," said Maduro during a speech to a youth group.



"I have ordered the capture all the terrorists and I blame mayor Ocariz. I call on the judiciary to take immediate action against mayor Ocariz," he continued.



The president was speaking to a youth group but addressed the attack on VTV, with Maduro calling for army troops to patrol and arrest those responsible.



This attack allegedly took place during a 24-hour general strike across the country, organized by the opposition Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD).



The MUD organized the strike in a sign of protest at the government's efforts to rewrite the Constitution through a National Constituent Assembly (ANC), which is set to be elected on July 30.

