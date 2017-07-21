Major road accident in Kyrgyzstan kills eight people

Eight people were killed, three others injured after a major road accident occurred on the Bishkek-Osh highway in Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the Emergencies Ministry reported Thursday.



The accident occurred early morning at about 6 am of local time. According to preliminary data, MAN truck collided with two minivans.



The accident killed a five-year-old girl, four men and three women, the report said.



The Bishkek-Osh highway is the only highway linking north and south of the country. It passes through the mountain serpentines at an altitude of over 3,000 meters above sea level. The length of the road is about 650 km and the travel time is about 9-10 hours.

