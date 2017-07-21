Morocco court jails 7 female teens for terror-related crimes

A Moroccan anti-terror court sentenced seven female teens to a maximum of five years in prison for terror-related crimes, Moroccan official MAP news agency reported on Thursday.



The principal defendant was given five years in prison, while three were sentenced to four years, two to three years and two others to two years, MAP said.



The defendants were convicted of "forming a gang to prepare and commit terrorist attacks and apology of terrorist acts and organizations."



The all-female terror cell was busted in October, 2016.



The arrested are mostly minors, two aged 15, two 16 and three 17, and all have pledged allegiance to the Islamic State (IS) group, according to the authorities.

