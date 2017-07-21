Houston gets federal grant to prepare for terror attacks

Houston announced on Thursday that it has won a 1.7 million US dollars grant from the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) for anti-terrorist system analysis and training.



According to local media reports, Homeland security agencies across Texas State have won more than 5 million US dollars in federal grants to prepare for complex terrorist attacks.



Houston City's Director of Homeland Security explained that Houston is one of the six American cities that DHS says is at highest risk for a terrorist attack.



The national grant program aims to help state and local governments prepare for "complex, coordinated terrorist attacks."



Multi-pronged attacks have grown more common globally in recent years. DHS said such strikes as in Boston, London, Brussels and Nairobi, Kenya highlight an emerging threat known as complex coordinated terrorist attacks.

