Car crashes into Starbucks in North Hollywood

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/21 9:10:01
A car has smashed into a Starbucks in North Hollywood Thursday with multiple injures, local media reported.
The car crashed into the coffee shop at about 1:05 p.m. local time, after a two-vehicle traffic accident, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.
Photos on Twitter from the scene showed that the car that crashed into Starbucks was a Chevrolet Cruze sedan.
Three ambulances took an unknown number of patients to a local hospital and several people were being evaluated at the scene, according to local media reports.