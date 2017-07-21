Car crashes into Starbucks in North Hollywood

A car has smashed into a Starbucks in North Hollywood Thursday with multiple injures, local media reported.



The car crashed into the coffee shop at about 1:05 p.m. local time, after a two-vehicle traffic accident, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.



Photos on Twitter from the scene showed that the car that crashed into Starbucks was a Chevrolet Cruze sedan.



Three ambulances took an unknown number of patients to a local hospital and several people were being evaluated at the scene, according to local media reports.

