6.3-magnitude quake hits southwest Turkey

An earthquake measuring 6.3 on the Richter scale jolted the southwestern coast of Turkey at 2231 GMT Thursday, according to Turkish Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency.



The epicenter was determined as Greek island of Kos, 24 km off Bodrum, a popular resort town in Turkey's southwestern province of Mugla, Turkish TV channel Ahaber reported.



The quake, with a depth of 10 km, was felt in the western city of Izmir as well.



Authorities have been evaluating casualties and damage, local media reported.

