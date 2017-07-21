Ram Nath Kovind wins Indian presidential election

President-elect Ram Nath Kovind joins a celebration event held at his residence in New Delhi, July 20, 2017. India's ruling National Democratic Alliance's contender Ram Nath Kovind on Thursday won the country's presidential election. (Xinhua/Partha Sarkar)

