Environment of reserve improved for black-necked cranes in China's Tibet

Source:Xinhua Published: 2017/7/21 9:35:42

A black-necked crane looks after its chicks after they hatched in the Qiangtang nature reserve, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 23, 2017. Flocks of black-necked cranes fly here to breed as the environment of reserve has been improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Chogo)


 

Black-necked cranes look after chicks after they hatched in the Qiangtang nature reserve, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 23, 2017. Flocks of black-necked cranes fly here to breed as the environment of reserve has been improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

A black-necked crane looks after its chick after it hatched in the Qiangtang nature reserve, southwest China's Tibet Autonomous Region, June 24, 2017. Flocks of black-necked cranes fly here to breed as the environment of reserve has been improved in recent years. (Xinhua/Purbu Zhaxi)


 

Posted in: CHINA
