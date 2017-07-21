People find various ways to cool off amid hot weather in China

People experience water cycling in Qianjiang City, central China's Hubei Province, July 20, 2017. People find various ways cooling off themselves amid hot weather across the country. (Xinhua/Wu Yanjun)

People bath in water with high amount of salt at a resort in Dalian, coastal city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 18, 2017. People find various ways cooling off themselves amid hot weather across the country.(Xinhua/Piao Feng)

People bath in water with high amount of salt at a resort in Dalian, coastal city of northeast China's Liaoning Province, July 18, 2017. People find various ways cooling off themselves amid hot weather across the country.(Xinhua/Piao Feng)

Tourists enjoy "sand bath" by the sea in Weitou Village of Jinjiang City, southeast China's Fujian Province, July 19, 2017. People find various ways cooling off themselves amid hot weather across the country. (Xinhua/Zhang Jiuqiang)