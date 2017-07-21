China, US reach certain consensus on agricultural cooperation during economic talks

China and the United States have reached certain consensus on agricultural cooperation during the first China-US Comprehensive Economic Dialogue (CED) concluded on Wednesday.



Both countries have reached an agreement on inspection and quarantine protocols for US rice exports to China, said a statement released by a Chinese delegate to the dialogue on Thursday.



According to an announcement by the US Department of Agriculture, US rice export to China can begin following the completion of an audit of US rice facilities by China's General Administration of Quality Supervision, Inspection and Quarantine.



It will be the first time for the United States to export rice to China, said the US Department of Agriculture.



During the economic talks, China and the Unite States exchanged views on agriculture policies and trade, such as the removal of the ban on Chinese and the Unite States poultry products on a reciprocal basis, value-added tax on imported dried distiller grains, the approval of agricultural biotechnology products, export of China's dairy products and aquatic products to the United States.



In a breakout session during the talks, both sides had a thorough discussion about steel, aluminum and high-tech trade.



Both sides agreed to seek active and effective measures to jointly address excess steel capacity, a global issue requiring a collective response by the international community.



In terms of high-tech trade, China urged the United States to relax its export control of high-tech products, in order to balance and expand bilateral trade.



The CED is one of the four major dialogue mechanisms established by the two countries in April.

