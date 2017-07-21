Chinese prosecutors file lawsuit against former Tianjin mayor

Chinese prosecutors have filed a lawsuit against Huang Xingguo, former mayor of Tianjin Municipality, for suspected bribery, the Supreme People's Procuratorate said Thursday.



Huang, who was also formerly acting secretary of the Tianjin Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China, is accused of taking advantage of his various posts in eastern China's Zhejiang Province and Tianjin Municipality to offer assistance to entities and individuals in land-related projects and promotions.



In return, he accepted bribes worth a large amount of money, according to prosecutors in northern China's Hebei Province.



The lawsuit was filed by Shijiazhuang People's Procuratorate to Shijiazhuang Intermediate People's Court, both being located in Shijiazhuang, capital city of Hebei Province.

