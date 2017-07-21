South Sudan needs to return to peace, says UN official

A senior UN official said Thursday that challenges must be overcome to put South Sundan back on track for peace.



"The peace process faces numerous challenges that must be overcome if we are to make the most of the opportunity created by the deployment of the regional protection force and put the country back on the track for peace and stability," El Ghassim Wane, assistant secretary-general for peacekeeping operations, said when briefing the Security Council on South Sudan Thursday morning.



He warned that "the security environment remains extremely volatile" and stressed that South Sudan "needs an effective and credible ceasefire."



Wane added that every effort should be made to ensure that "the National Dialogue is inclusive, transparent, takes place in a free and secure environment and is supported by a broad political consensus."



He also underlined the need for the international community to send strong messages to the South Sudanese leadership of all sides that "the status quo is unacceptable and unsustainable."



"A change in behavior is long overdue," he said, adding that the pursuit of political objectives through violence should not be allowed to continue.



On Wednesday, a delegation from the UN Mission in South Sudan and government officials visited Kolmerek village in the Jonglei region. They condemned a violent attack that happened there last weekend and called for calm.



The UN mission is supporting peace efforts and has sent peacekeepers to the area.

