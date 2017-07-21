UN Security Council sanctions individuals, entities linked to IS, al-Qaida

The UN Security Council on Thursday unanimously adopted a resolution to impose sanction measures on two armed groups, two entities and four individuals linked to the Islamic State (IS) and al-Qaida.
Two armed groups are the al-Qaida-linked Jund al Aqsa and the IS-linked Jaysh Khalid ibn al-Waleed, both fighting in Syria.
Two money exchange businesses based in Syria -- Hanifa Money Exchange Office and Selselat al Thabab -- are believed to have financial relations with the terrorist groups and were put on the sanction list.
Muhammad Bahrum Naim Anggih Tamtomo, Ornaa Rochman, Murad Irakfievich Margoshvili and Malik Ruslanovich Barkhanoev were added to the list because of their participation in terrorist attacks associated with IS and al-Qaida.
The sanction measures include asset freeze, a global travel ban and an arms embargo which prevents direct or indirect supply of arms or related materials to the individuals and entities, according to the resolution.
"Terrorism is the enemy of all mankind," said Liu Jieyi, China's ambassador to the UN and Security Council president for July. "Anti-terror
ism operations must adhere to a uniform standard, give a full play to the leading role of the United Nations and the Security Council, and strengthen effective coordination among all parties."
"China supports the international community in taking comprehensive and effective measures to strengthen counter-terrorism cooperation on combating the use of Internet by terrorists to spread, incite, and organize terrorist attacks as well as the challenges of terrorist financing and foreign terrorists," he added.