115 Chinese firms on Fortune Global 500 list 2017

Chinese firms filled an unprecedented 115 places on the Fortune Global 500 list for 2017, a 14th-straight-year that the country's firms have increased their presence on the list.



The US retail giant Wal-Mart topped the list. China's State Grid and oil giant Sinopec Corp. were second and third, with revenue reaching 315 billion US dollars and 268 billion dollars, respectively, in 2016.



Ten Chinese firms hit the list for the first time including Anbang Insurance Group, and Internet service giants Alibaba and Tencent. Country Garden was the only real-state developer.



Listed Chinese companies were mainly involved in Internet, retail, finance, energy, and property.

