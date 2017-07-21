S.Korea urges DPRK to positively respond to dialogue overtures

South Korea on Friday urged the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) to make a positive response to dialogue overtures earlier this week to discuss military and humanitarian affairs.
Defense Ministry spokesman Moon Sang-kyun told a press briefing that it would be a very pressing issue to defuse military tensions and restore communication channels of the military authorities for peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula
.
The spokesman urged the DPRK once again to rapidly make a positive response to Seoul's dialogue offer.
On Monday, the defense ministry proposed to its DPRK counterpart for holding talks about military affairs on July 21 at Tongilgak, a building in the DPRK side of the truce village of Panmunjom.
The dialogue proposal was aimed at stopping all hostile acts near the military demarcation line (MDL), which divides the two Koreas.
Pyongyang, the spokesman said, had yet to give any response to the proposal until this morning, making it actually impossible to hold the inter-Korean dialogue on Friday.
The ministry said the military talks offer would be effective by July 27.
Separately, Seoul offered Monday to hold a Red Cross dialogue with its DPRK counterpart for the reunion of families of the two Koreas, who had been separated since the 1950-53 Korean War.
The dialogue on the humanitarian affairs was proposed to be held on Aug. 1 at the Peace House, a building in the South Korean side of Panmunjom.
Pyongyang had yet to give any reply to the humanitarian dialogue overture.
Unification Ministry vice spokesperson Lee Yoo-jin told a press briefing that South Korea will not fluctuate between joy and grief with the DPRK's attitude toward its dialogue offer, urging Pyongyang to accept Seoul's talks offer.
Lee said that Seoul needed to take a step forward in a calm and gradual manner in dealing with inter-Korean affairs, noting the dialogue overtures were made to build peace on the peninsula and help resolve the humanitarian issue.
The vice spokesperson added that Seoul had yet to have any plan to make another dialogue offer to Pyongyang.
South Korea's dialogue offers were made as follow-up measures to President Moon Jae-in
's Korean Peninsula Peace Initiative, which was announced in his Berlin speech on July 6.
During the speech, Moon proposed to the DPRK stopping all hostile acts near the MDL from July 27, which marks the 64th anniversary of the armistice agreement ending the Korean War.
The reunion event for the separated families were proposed to be held on Oct. 4 that marks the 10th anniversary of the Oct. 4 Joint Declaration, which was announced after a summit meeting in 2007 in Pyongyang between late South Korean President Roh Moo-hyun and late DPRK leader Kim Jong Il.
Whether Pyongyang would accept Seoul's dialogue overtures remained uncertain ahead of the annual South Korea-US war game, codenamed Ulchi Freedom Guardian, scheduled for next month.
The computer-assisted simulation exercise would reportedly kick off on Aug. 21, which would become the first US-South Korea joint military exercise under the new South Korean government.