Strong quake kills 2 on Greek island: official

Two people were killed in a 6.4-magnitude earthquake that jolted the Greek Dodecanese islands in the southeastern Aegean Sea on Friday, national AMNA news agency reported.



The two died when the roof of a bar collapsed on the holiday island of Kos, Kos mayor Yorgos Kiritsis told AMNA, adding that there were an unclear number of light injuries and significant material damage.



The identity of the victims has not been made public.



Seismologists in the Geodynamic Institute of the Athens Observatory located the tremor's epicenter at a depth of about 8 km and 15 km off the east coast of Kos, revising earlier estimates of the EuroMediterranean Seismic Center.



Greek experts have been following closely the seismic activities, as strong aftershocks continue, Geology Professor Efthymios Lekkas, head of Greece's Antiseismic Protection Organization told AMNA.

