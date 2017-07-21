Special police continue training despite high temperatures

Members of the special police train in the scorching sun in Wanzai County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, July 20, 2017. The training was aimed at helping them prepare for emergency work in difficult weather conditions. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Longhua)

Members of the special police train in the scorching sun in Wanzai County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, July 20, 2017. The training was aimed at helping them prepare for emergency work in difficult weather conditions. (Photo: China News Service/Deng Longhua)

Members of the special police train in the scorching sun in Wanzai County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, July 20, 2017. The training was aimed at helping them prepare for emergency work in difficult weather conditions. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Long)

Members of the special police train in the scorching sun in Wanzai County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, July 20, 2017. The training was aimed at helping them prepare for emergency work in difficult weather conditions. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Long)

Members of the special police train in the scorching sun in Wanzai County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, July 20, 2017. The training was aimed at helping them prepare for emergency work in difficult weather conditions. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Long)

Members of the special police train in the scorching sun in Wanzai County, East China’s Jiangxi Province, July 20, 2017. The training was aimed at helping them prepare for emergency work in difficult weather conditions. (Photo: China News Service/Guo Long)