Dolphin 'Jiang Jiang' released back to ocean near S China

Rescuers make preparation for the release of the rough-toothed dolphin "Jiang Jiang" in a pool in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, July 20, 2017. Police received reports on a dolphin being stranded on the coast of Heisha Bay in Jiangmen City on May 3, and called the Pearl River Estuary Chinese White Dolphin National Nature Reserve for help. After over two months' treatment, the dolphin "Jiang Jiang" has recovered and was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

The composite image shows the rough-toothed dolphin "Jiang Jiang" in the sea near Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, July 20, 2017. Police received reports on a dolphin being stranded on the coast of Heisha Bay in Jiangmen City on May 3, and called the Pearl River Estuary Chinese White Dolphin National Nature Reserve for help. After over two months' treatment, the dolphin "Jiang Jiang" has recovered and was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

Rescuers carry the rough-toothed dolphin "Jiang Jiang" onto a transfer container designated for dolphin rescue in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, July 20, 2017. Police received reports on a dolphin being stranded on the coast of Heisha Bay in Jiangmen City on May 3, and called the Pearl River Estuary Chinese White Dolphin National Nature Reserve for help. After over two months' treatment, the dolphin "Jiang Jiang" has recovered and was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)

A rescuer scans the identification chip of the rough-toothed dolphin "Jiang Jiang" in Zhuhai, south China's Guangdong Province, July 20, 2017. Police received reports on a dolphin being stranded on the coast of Heisha Bay in Jiangmen City on May 3, and called the Pearl River Estuary Chinese White Dolphin National Nature Reserve for help. After over two months' treatment, the dolphin "Jiang Jiang" has recovered and was released on Thursday. (Xinhua/Liu Dawei)