Female scouts train for land, sea missions

Scouts, including some female soldiers, prepare for amphibious reconnaissance missions, as they receive training at a base during a media event, July 20, 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Tao)

Scouts, including some female soldiers, prepare for amphibious reconnaissance missions, as they receive training at a base during a media event, July 20, 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Tao)

Scouts, including some female soldiers, prepare for amphibious reconnaissance missions, as they receive training at a base during a media event, July 20, 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Tao)

Scouts, including some female soldiers, prepare for amphibious reconnaissance missions, as they receive training at a base during a media event, July 20, 2017. (Photo: China News Service/Wu Tao)