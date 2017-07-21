5 family members killed, 1 missing in S.E. Bangladesh's landslide

At least five people of the same family were killed and another went missing after a rain-triggered landslide struck their house in Bangladesh's southeastern Chittagong hill region early Friday, said police.



Razaur Rahaman, a senior police official in Chittagong district, 242 km southeast of capital Dhaka, told journalists that five bodies have been recovered.



He said another person went missing in the landslide.



The incident, the third in less than two months, occurred at a remote hilly area of Chittagong's Sitakunda anytime after midnight due to incessant rain, said another police official Tajul Islam.



All the deceased trapped under the rubble, he said, had been pulled out after an hour-long rescue operation.



Among the dead are two children, Islam said.



In recent years, according to experts, unplanned urbanization, and illegal constructions, mainly in the outskirts, have increased the chances of landslide and other disasters in five districts in Chittagong Hill Tracts.



They said hundreds of families, particularly those who have migrated from other parts of the country due to climate disasters, have settled on such foothills which always have the chances of landslides.



The country's meteorological office said it recorded 378 mm rainfall in the Chittagong hill region in the last 12 hours till Thursday night, which was higher than the rainfall that had triggered deadly landslides in the region on June 11.



The fresh incidents were reported as the wounds of last month's massive landslides are still yet to heal.



At least 153 people are reported to have been killed and hundreds of others injured in the landslides that devastated places in five districts in Chittagong Hill Tracts in southeastern Bangladesh on June 11 night.



The victims included four members of the Army, two of whom were officers.

